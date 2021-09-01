Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots woman on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, JPSO says

A deputy-involved shooting was reported Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon near the intersection of...
A deputy-involved shooting was reported Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Lisa Drive, the JPSO said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish deputy sheriff shot and killed a woman Wednesday afternoon on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, authorities said.

JPSO investigators were on the scene, but Sheriff Joe Lopinto provided no immediate details on the incident. The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on the westbound side of Veterans Boulevard near the intersection with Lisa Drive.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Webster Parish mourns deputy Trey Copeland
Webster Parish mourns deputy Trey Copeland
Evacuees look for long-term housing across Louisiana
Evacuees look for long-term housing across Louisiana
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 13,500 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Anurag Dubey is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage employee of his at Tropical Smoothie...
Manager of Tropical Smoothie Café in Texarkana arrested for alleged sexual assault of teenage employee