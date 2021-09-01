Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Carthage man accused in capitol riot allowed to join Hurricane Ida relief effort

Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - A Washington, D.C. judge is allowing a Carthage man accused of participating in the January 6 capitol riot to volunteer in Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Alex Harkrider’s attorney, Kira Anne West on Monday requested that Judge Thomas F. Hogan temporarily modify the conditions of Harkrider’s house arrest to allow him to join the Cajun Navy as they assist in relief work related to Hurricane Ida. Hogan granted the request, allowing Harkrider to work with the Cajun Navy for two weeks. Harkrider was known to regularly assist with extreme weather relief efforts prior to his arrest.

Harkrider and his co-defendant, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, were arrested in January and given a 13-count indictment by a federal grand jury in February for their alleged participation in the January 6 riot that took place at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

