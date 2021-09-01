Baton Rouge opens recharging stations with free WiFi, food & water through Saturday
Food and Water are available while supplies last
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Recharging stations with free WiFi, food, and water will open to the public throughout from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 4, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says.
All of the food and water supplies are only available while supplies last.
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH MAYOR-PRESIDENT’S OFFICE:
Three Community Recharge Stations from Thursday, September 2 to Saturday, September 4
· Two Drive-up Community Feeding sites for Thursday, September 2
· One Drive-up Community Feeding site for Friday, September 3
(all food is available while supplies last and please be flexible with food delivery times)
· Community Recharge Stations from Thursday, September 2 to Saturday, September 4: Each site has air conditioning, WiFi, stations for recharging electronic devices, and food & water while supplies last. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. More Community Recharge Stations could open as community centers regain power.
· MLK Community Center in partnership with Councilman Lamont Cole
4000 Gus Young Ave.
Open Noon-6pm
Lunch 1:30pm
Dinner 5:30pm
· Leo S Butler Community Center in partnership with Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman
950 E Washington St.
Open 8am-6pm
Breakfast 10am
Lunch 1:30pm
Dinner 5:30pm
· Jewel J Newman Community Center in partnership with Councilwoman Chauna Banks
2013 Central Rd.
Open Noon-6pm
Lunch 1:30pm
Dinner 5:30pm
Drive-Up Community Feeding sites for Thursday, September 2:
· Metro Council District 6 Office, Councilman Cleve Dunn
9048 Airline Highway
Breakfast 8am-9am
· Paula G Manship YMCA in partnership with Councilwoman Laurie Adams, the Salvation Army and Together Baton Rouge
8100 YMCA Plaza Dr
Lunch 1:30pm
Dinner 5:30pm
Drive-Up Community Feeding site for Friday, September 3:
· Woodlawn Baptist Church in partnership with Councilman Dwight Hudson and the Salvation Army
5805 Jones Creek Rd
Lunch 1:30pm
Dinner 5:30pm
