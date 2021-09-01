Airbnb, rentals may be longer-term housing options for Hurricane Ida evacuees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Many people still need a place to stay, at least temporarily, in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

But what happens when space in shelters and hotels runs out or when folks no longer can afford a hotel room?

“I know a lot of my family members are sleeping in their cars.”

New Orleans resident Raeven Connerly said that she and her family are staying in a hotel and that after Tuesday, Sept. 7, they will have to find somewhere else to stay.

“It’s very scary because you leave thinking you’re going to come back home in five days or so.”

Angela Simmons said she has no place to live because the roof of her home in Marrero caved in.

“We’re really just trying to take it one day at a time to try to figure things out. The hotels have been kind enough to take us in. But we are just trying to figure out our next steps, if that means do we relocate here or do we go back home temporarily.”

Keller Williams real estate agent Rhalanda Jackson said rentals are a viable option for Hurricane Ida evacuees who are staying in hotels. “I’ve taken a few calls as of yesterday from persons looking for rental properties because they’ve been told it’s not safe for them to return home.”

Christol Britton suggests that people consider an Airbnb.

“Usually in Airbnb, it’s more like home and you have the luxury to come and go,” said the CEO of Christol Britton & Associates, a property management and real estate group.

“But the time frame is a lot longer than a hotel stay and could be a lot longer than a short-term rental,” Britton added.

People who are eligible and live in an area affected by Hurricane Ida can apply to FEMA for disaster assistance.

