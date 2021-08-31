Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man, woman and child were injured in a shooting at West 84th Street at Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport, authorities say.

“We have yet to determine if all of them were gunshot wounds or if it’s broken glass fragments,” Assistant Police Chief Jay Barlow said.

None of their wounds appeared to be life-threatening, he added.

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th.

The woman and child were in a private vehicle when they showed up at Ochsner LSU Health seeking treatment. Caddo 911 dispatch records show their arrival at the hospital was reported to police at 4:41 p.m.

That vehicle had gunshot damage.

Dispatch records show police were summoned at 4:32 p.m. to investigate a shooting at West 84th at Wyngate.

They found a wounded man nearby on Valley View Drive near Mansfield Road. Police believe he drove there after the shooting.

West 84th Street turns into Valley View Drive at Wyngate Boulevard.

Police now are processing two vehicles.

And they say they have detained one person for investigative purposes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

