Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting

Police said it was not immediately clear whether they had been shot or injured by glass fragments
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport following a report of a shooting the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2021.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man, woman and child were injured in a shooting at West 84th Street at Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport, authorities say.

“We have yet to determine if all of them were gunshot wounds or if it’s broken glass fragments,” Assistant Police Chief Jay Barlow said.

None of their wounds appeared to be life-threatening, he added.

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th.

The woman and child were in a private vehicle when they showed up at Ochsner LSU Health seeking treatment. Caddo 911 dispatch records show their arrival at the hospital was reported to police at 4:41 p.m.

That vehicle had gunshot damage.

Dispatch records show police were summoned at 4:32 p.m. to investigate a shooting at West 84th at Wyngate.

They found a wounded man nearby on Valley View Drive near Mansfield Road. Police believe he drove there after the shooting.

West 84th Street turns into Valley View Drive at Wyngate Boulevard.

Police now are processing two vehicles.

And they say they have detained one person for investigative purposes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Baxter Street homicide suspect identified
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Terry Lee Yetman, DOB: 11/7/1980
Former Bossier City police officer pleads guilty to child porn, sexual abuse of an animal charges
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
AT&T reports significant progress made in restoration efforts in Louisiana

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Hurricane Ida aftermath in Grand Isle
Hurricane Ida aftermath in Grand Isle
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Houma on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
AERIALS: Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Lafitte on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Hurricane Ida Aerials - Lafitte