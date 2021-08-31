Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

USPS services resume in 705-708 ZIP Codes, suspensions continue in other areas

The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.
The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.(WTOC)
By Davon Cole
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana District of the United States Postal Service announced Tuesday that mail delivery and retail operations in the 705-708 3-Digit ZIP Code areas have resumed.

The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.

Due to the hurricane damage and safety concerns, facilities in the 700, 701, 703 and 704 3-Digit ZIP Code areas are currently being evaluated, and all retail and delivery operations in those 3-Digit ZIP Code areas remain suspended until further notice, according to the USPS

The USPS says it will be monitoring conditions and working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.

The USPS says updates will be provided as soon as they are available, and the customers can check HERE for further information.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Baxter Street homicide suspect identified
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Terry Lee Yetman, DOB: 11/7/1980
Former Bossier City police officer pleads guilty to child porn, sexual abuse of an animal charges
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
AT&T reports significant progress made in restoration efforts in Louisiana

Latest News

A photograph provided by DEMCO shows powerlines down following Hurricane Ida.
DEMCO: Restoring power will be a ‘weeks long process’ following Hurricane Ida
Area H
Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for second straight day
Ascension Parish officials make plea for gasoline
Ascension Parish officials make plea for gasoline
Bonnaroo 2021 canceled due to weather concerns