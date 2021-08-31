Getting Answers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 remains closed from Biloxi to the Bay

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are reminding people that Highway 90 from Biloxi to Bay St. Louis remains closed to traffic due to hazardous driving conditions.

The highway is closed from the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge to the Bay St. Louis Bridge, according to MDOT.

Sand and debris are still covering much of the highway following flooding and storm surge caused by Hurricane Ida. MDOT crews are working to clean it up and re-open the roadway as soon as possible.

All non-official traffic impedes that cleanup from happening, said Harrison County officials on Tuesday morning. Drivers should avoid Highway 90 and take another route.

