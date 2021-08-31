Tangipahoa Parish picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish was hit hard with wind damage as Hurricane Ida moved through southeast Louisiana for a 24-hour period starting Sunday afternoon, but public and private organizations are already at work to return to normalcy.
Monday night, the parish government announced that Points of Distributions sites will be established today at various locations to provide ice, water, MREs, and tarps to residents.
Pod sites will be located at the three Walmart locations:
- 2799 W Thomas St., Hammond
- 1200 W Oak St., Amite City
- 1331 US-51, Ponchatoula
Starting today, the Salvation Army will be providing hot meals throughout the parish, according to a government spokesperson.
The Salvation Army Disaster Public Meal locations:
- Kentwood Baptist Church at 310 Avenue E in Kentwood
- 204 Northeast Central Avenue in Amite across from the Headquarters Branch of the Parish Library System
- Zemurray, 400 South Oak Street in Hammond
Tangipahoa Parish Public Works crews along with Entergy crews have already begun assessing damage in our area, parish officials say.
Jenna Karcher tells Fox 8 that people in Bonaire Estates near Happy Woods Road outside of Hammond are currently without power and running water and that it’s hard for anyone to get in and out of the subdivision.
Ponchatoula experience both extreme wind damage and flooding from Ponchatoula Creek. Residents along Esterbrook Road saw significant damage.
“Amite got hit pretty hard,” said Candice Morgan in Amite. “I’ve never seen trees mangled up with power lines like I saw yesterday. Duncan Avenue was impassable. Lots of little streets in town are.”
Loranger, a rural community northeast of Hammond, was hit especially hard.
“It was the most horrifying night of my life, said Angie Lloyd Finch. “We were in the east eyewall. The sounds were awful. Every tree in our landscaped yard had uprooted. 22 trees down our road out to the highway. Thank God we have equipment and great neighbors that worked to clear the driveway and road out.”
Finch said no one in the area has power and that most of her friends have damage to their homes from floodwater and fallen trees.
