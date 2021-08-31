Tangipahoa Parish picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish was hit hard with wind damage as Hurricane Ida moved through southeast Louisiana for a 24-hour period starting Sunday afternoon, but public and private organizations are already at work to return to normalcy.

Monday night, the parish government announced that Points of Distributions sites will be established today at various locations to provide ice, water, MREs, and tarps to residents.

Pod sites will be located at the three Walmart locations:

2799 W Thomas St., Hammond

1200 W Oak St., Amite City

1331 US-51, Ponchatoula

Starting today, the Salvation Army will be providing hot meals throughout the parish, according to a government spokesperson.

The Salvation Army Disaster Public Meal locations:

Kentwood Baptist Church at 310 Avenue E in Kentwood

204 Northeast Central Avenue in Amite across from the Headquarters Branch of the Parish Library System

Zemurray, 400 South Oak Street in Hammond

Tangipahoa Parish Public Works crews along with Entergy crews have already begun assessing damage in our area, parish officials say.

Jenna Karcher tells Fox 8 that people in Bonaire Estates near Happy Woods Road outside of Hammond are currently without power and running water and that it’s hard for anyone to get in and out of the subdivision.

Photos sent to us by Jenna Karcher of Bonaire Estates outside of Hammond near Happy Woods Road and Wager. She says... Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Ponchatoula experience both extreme wind damage and flooding from Ponchatoula Creek. Residents along Esterbrook Road saw significant damage.

Ponchatoula resident Ciara Tucker sends us these images of Ponchatoula Creek flooding on Esterbrook Road and Keaghey Road. Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Ponchatoula resident Ciara Tucker sends us this video from Kraft Road. Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

“Amite got hit pretty hard,” said Candice Morgan in Amite. “I’ve never seen trees mangled up with power lines like I saw yesterday. Duncan Avenue was impassable. Lots of little streets in town are.”

Amite photos from Candice Morgan. She says, "Amite got hit pretty hard. These are some pictures from Bay St through... Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Loranger, a rural community northeast of Hammond, was hit especially hard.

“It was the most horrifying night of my life, said Angie Lloyd Finch. “We were in the east eyewall. The sounds were awful. Every tree in our landscaped yard had uprooted. 22 trees down our road out to the highway. Thank God we have equipment and great neighbors that worked to clear the driveway and road out.”

Finch said no one in the area has power and that most of her friends have damage to their homes from floodwater and fallen trees.

