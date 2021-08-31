Getting Answers
President of New Orleans City Council says there may be 'flow of power' within 48 hours

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021.(WVUE)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (KPLC) - The president of the New Orleans City Council says there may be “some flow of power” into the city within 48 hours.

Helena Moreno tweeted Tuesday, Aug. 31 that New Orleans needed a solution to power “ASAP.”

“Just got off call pressing Entergy engineers. We need some solution to power ASAP. We may have some flow of power into #NOLA within 48 hours. We need this done! More to come,” she said in the tweet.

New Orleans, and much of southeast Louisiana, is without electricity after being devastated by Hurricane Ida. The collapse of a major transmission line in Jefferson Parish has left Orleans Parish without any power.

