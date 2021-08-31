Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse

‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse(‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing his heart for everyone involved in a deadly road collapse in George County.

Two people are dead and two are injured after Highway 26 suddenly washed away late Monday night following heaving rains from Hurricane Ida.

Three of those hurt were injured critically, according to emergency officials.

Tuesday morning, the governor said the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Mississippi Department of Public Safety crews are looking into the incident.

“Prayers for all involved,” Reeves said. “Please be cautious as that much rain/water/wind can cause unpredictable damage.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Baxter Street homicide suspect identified
Terry Lee Yetman, DOB: 11/7/1980
Former Bossier City police officer pleads guilty to child porn, sexual abuse of an animal charges
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
AT&T reports significant progress made in restoration efforts in Louisiana

Latest News

Hurricane Ida caused lots of damage in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., which is located in Terrebonne...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida
Live COVID-19 coverage
Watch at 1:30 CDT: Gov. Hutchinson and state officials provide COVID-19 update for Arkansas
We need your help to get blood donations!
KSLA meteorologist will camp out on roof of LifeShare to encourage blood donations
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, report says
Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida