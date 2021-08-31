Getting Answers
Getting Answers
WATCH LIVE: Plea for gas in Ascension

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in Ascension parish are making a public plea for help with getting more fuel into the parish.

The plea comes amid long lines at the gas stations in that parish that currently have fuel.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre will hold a news conference to address the issue at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll be joined by Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and at least two state lawmakers, sheriff’s spokesperson Allison Hudson said.

Ascension Parish will remain under a dusk-to-dawn curfew Tuesday night, for the third night in a row.

Note: WAFB will live-stream this news conference to our website, the WAFB APP and other online platforms.

