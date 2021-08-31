Getting Answers
Patients from Terrebonne Parish transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport due to Ida

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.(Andrea Robinson / KPLC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of patients from hurricane-stricken Terrebonne Parish in south Louisiana were transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport during the early morning hours Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Officials with the hospital say around 3 a.m., eight patients from Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma arrived in Shreveport. Hospital officials in northwest Louisiana continue to work with partners in the southern part of the state as evacuations are underway and the relocation of patients is evaluated.

Ochsner Health says it’s currently offering free urgent care telemedicine visits via Ochsner Anywhere Care to all Louisiana and Mississippi residents who have been displaced because of the storm. They’re offering this free service through Sept. 6.

Watch a briefing from Tuesday morning below.

