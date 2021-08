BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in parishes with damage from Hurricane Ida are partnering with the Salvation Army and other groups to provide meals to those in need.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:

Hammond - Zemmuray Park - 1,000 free meals between 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31)

