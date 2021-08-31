Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Marshall police arrest 6 involved in Tuesday shooting

A gun and target symbol.
A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Six people, including three juveniles, have been arrested in connection with a shooting.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:50 p.m. Marshall dispatchers received a call in reference to a large number of gunshots heard near the intersection of Sanford and West Meredith St.

Officers with the Marshall Police Department responded, with the assistance of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS troopers, and the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force. They have detained three juveniles and three adult males involved in the shooting incident.

The investigation into the gunfire incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued

Latest News

LSU Health Shreveport is now performing COVID-19 testing in schools in the area.
LSU Health Shreveport now conducting COVID-19 testing in schools
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police responded to the accident on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Impairment suspected cause of fatal crash on US 371
We need your help to get blood donations!
KSLA meteorologist will camp out on roof of LifeShare to encourage blood donations