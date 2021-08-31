Man wanted out of Calif. for allegedly assaulting officer arrested in Caddo Parish

IDA, La. (KSLA) - A man wanted out of Fresno, Calif. for allegedly assaulting a police officer there was arrested in Caddo Parish recently.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 27, Steven Owen Youngblood, 44, of Sanger, Calif., was arrested at a relative’s house on Ida Boy Scout Road in Ida. Youngblood’s bond has been set at $250,000, the sheriff’s office says. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

He will be extradited back to California at a later date.

