Man, teen arrested for shooting at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and a teenager have been taken into custody after a shooting on Aug. 24 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in Shreveport.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old male have been arrested.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Union Avenue. Officers who responded found a woman inside her apartment who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; she’s expected to recover, police say.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Everett Henderson and the 16-year-old male were involved in a fight about a drug deal outside of the apartment building. The two reportedly shot at each other, and hit the victim, who was lying in her bed, in the process. She was reportedly not affiliated with either person. Police say the shots were fired outside of the building, but went through the wall and hit the woman.

Henderson was arrested Aug. 25 and booked with illegal use of a weapon. The juveniles was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

