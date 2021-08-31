Getting Answers
Getting Answers
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked vehicle at Hughes Springs High

NOTE: This is a stock photo.
NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Gray TV)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KSLA) - A loaded gun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a student at Hughes Springs High School Tuesday afternoon.

Hughes Springs ISD officials say around 2:10 p.m. on the afternoon of Aug. 31, a loaded handgun was found in the student’s locked vehicle. It was found as the result of a random search done by a contracted drug dog and its handler. The officer took immediate possession of the weapon, school officials say.

The student is being dealt with in accordance with Texas law. School officials say no other information about the student will be released. Parents are asked to encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to an adult immediately.

