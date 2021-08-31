Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities said a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Baxter Street homicide suspect identified
Terry Lee Yetman, DOB: 11/7/1980
Former Bossier City police officer pleads guilty to child porn, sexual abuse of an animal charges
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
AT&T reports significant progress made in restoration efforts in Louisiana

Latest News

ew
'Every warrior collecting supplies for evacuees
excessive
Former DeSoto Parish deputy's excessive force case dismissed
kev
Bossier non-profit seeking donations for Ida evacuees
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends