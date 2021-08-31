KSLA meteorologist will camp out on roof of LifeShare to encourage blood donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is sponsoring another blood drive with LifeShare Blood Center, but this one has a bit of a twist.

KSLA Meteorologist Andrew Brightman will spend about 36 hours on the roof of LifeShare in Shreveport to encourage people to donate blood. The drive starts Wednesday, Sept. 1 and continues through 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. The goal is to collect at least 500 donations.

Times of disaster typically bring an increased need for blood, LifeShare officials say. With many in south Louisiana suffering from Hurricane Ida, which just made landfall on Aug. 29, there’s no better time for a blood drive. Those interested in donating can do so at any LifeShare center in the ArkLaTex area. Click here to find one.

Those who donate will be given a free KSLA umbrella.

