Hurricane Ida expected to help drive gas prices higher

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — While Louisiana’s interstates are open, authorities still are discouraging travel in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

That’s because fuel supplies and other resources are limited and, in some cases, there’s no gas; plus motorists must allow for travel delays.

“We still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services,” LaDOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson said. “Check with your parish before returning because essentials like food, water and gas can be hard to come by.”

Those who must get on the road and find themselves refueling their vehicles likely will encounter higher prices at the pump.

“I just spent $57 for what I was filling up for $30 a year ago. That hurts everybody’s pocket,” Darrell Bush told KSLA News 12.

The higher prices also will impact hurricane victims who are seeking fuel for generators.

