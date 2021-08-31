Getting Answers
Hurricane Ida evacuees take refuge in Shreveport

Many evacuees from southeast Louisiana are taking shelter in Shreveport.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many Hurricane Ida evacuees have taken shelter in Shreveport.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, just two days after the Category 4 storm hit, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with some evacuees from southeast Louisiana. Many are from the River Parishes, where most of the damage is centralized. Most cannot return home at this time.

Hear from these survivors tonight on News 12.

