How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and structure damage as Ida pushed through on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 with winds that reached 150 mph.(Source: Rep. Garret Graves via CNN)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana’s coastline as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday, Aug. 29. As of Tuesday morning, more than one million homes and businesses remain without power. Many, many homes have been destroyed.

[PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ida leaves path of destruction across Louisiana, Mississippi]

[Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts]

There are ways you can help though. Below is a list of donation/volunteer opportunities for those in the ArkLaTex who want to help our friends in southeast Louisiana.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

Click here to make a monetary donation online. Donations can also be sent via mail to The American Red Cross at PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Click here to print a donation form. Donations can also be made over the phone by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

BOM Bank

BOM Bank (formerly Bank of Montgomery) and its partners have begun accepting donations to be sent to victims of the storm. At this time, we ask that anyone who is able to, contribute donations that will be sent to those most affected. Supplies can be dropped off at any BOM bank, Rhodes Realty, and Rhodes Property & Development locations. We encourage residents who wish to contribute to bring items of necessity such as those listed on the flyer to the designated locations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. up until Thursday, Sept. 2.

Supplies needed are listed above.
Supplies needed are listed above.(Bank of Montgomery)

EVERYWARRIOR

EveryWarrior is collecting the following items to send south in the near future:

  • Non-perishable foods
  • Batteries
  • Baby food and formula
  • Diaper and wipes
  • Personal hygiene products
  • Paper goods
  • Tarps
  • Pillows
  • Gloves
  • Gas cans
  • Bug spray
  • Pet food

Items should be dropped off at 4000 Viking Dr. in Bossier City in the organization’s Air Force utility trailer, which is parked in the parking lot.

