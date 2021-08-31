How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

(KSLA) - Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana’s coastline as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday, Aug. 29. As of Tuesday morning, more than one million homes and businesses remain without power. Many, many homes have been destroyed.

There are ways you can help though. Below is a list of donation/volunteer opportunities for those in the ArkLaTex who want to help our friends in southeast Louisiana.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

Click here to make a monetary donation online. Donations can also be sent via mail to The American Red Cross at PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Click here to print a donation form. Donations can also be made over the phone by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

BOM Bank

BOM Bank (formerly Bank of Montgomery) and its partners have begun accepting donations to be sent to victims of the storm. At this time, we ask that anyone who is able to, contribute donations that will be sent to those most affected. Supplies can be dropped off at any BOM bank, Rhodes Realty, and Rhodes Property & Development locations. We encourage residents who wish to contribute to bring items of necessity such as those listed on the flyer to the designated locations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. up until Thursday, Sept. 2.

EVERYWARRIOR

EveryWarrior is collecting the following items to send south in the near future:

Non-perishable foods

Batteries

Baby food and formula

Diaper and wipes

Personal hygiene products

Paper goods

Tarps

Pillows

Gloves

Gas cans

Bug spray

Pet food

Items should be dropped off at 4000 Viking Dr. in Bossier City in the organization’s Air Force utility trailer, which is parked in the parking lot.

