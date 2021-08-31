Getting Answers
Houma resident details experience riding out Hurricane Ida

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (KPLC) - One day after Hurricane Ida Houma residents are returning home to assess the damage. One resident shares his story of riding out the storm in his home.

Hurricane Ida was the first storm John Curso and his wife did not evacuate for, but he says this will be his last.

“National Guard and FEMA, when they are going to get down here with water and ice, they have no clue,” Curso said.

The couple said it was a terrifying experience.

“I mean, the house was moaning and groaning and making noises I have never heard in my life,” Curso said.

He said his family normally leaves in these situations, but time got the best of them.

“It came up on us so quick that by the time we got all the preparations done, it just wasn’t time to get out. They had already told us to shelter in place,” Curso said.

Luckily, his house sustained minimal damage.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Curso said. “I just look at it like that.”

While Curso is grateful for that, he is worried about family he cannot communicate with.

“Right now, I can’t even communicate with the rest of my family, and that’s a little upsetting. I can’t find out what they need, and you can’t tell them what you need,” Curso said.

This is the reality for many Southeast Louisiana residents. Now, they are left to pick up the pieces Ida left behind.

