Heat build in across the ArkLaTex

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! As the southeastern part of the state continues recovery efforts from devastating Hurricane Ida we are tracking rising heat on the way for the region through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be hovering in the mid to upper 90s through Friday with possibly even hotter temperatures on the way this weekend. Triple digit heat could be possible once we get to the weekend with only a couple chances of showers during the middle of the week and then again early next week on Monday.

We are tracking some intense heat this week on the way for the region.
So as you get ready head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting a toasty day across the region. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 70s and will shoot up into the mid-90s this afternoon. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures will be hovering right around the 100 degree mark along with mostly sunny skies will make for a classic late August day for the ArkLaTex.

As we go throughout the rest of the week we are tracking more of the same for the region. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-90s with muggy, but not out of control humidity for the region. Only Wednesday and Thursday will bring shower chances, but even those days showers will be very localized in nature.

Looking ahead to your Labor Day weekend forecast we are tracking potentially even hotter temperatures on the way for the ArkLaTex. Highs on Saturday will likely be in the upper 90s with ample sunshine expect for the region. Once we get to Sunday we are tracking even hotter temperatures on the way with a possible triple digit day on tap. Labor Day will bring slightly cooler weather thanks to the potential of scattered showers and storms. In tropics we are watching an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean where slow development could happen in the long term as it drifts north, but nothing significant is expected at this time.

In the meantime, get ready for a toasty end to August! Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

