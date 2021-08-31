Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hammond resident: ‘We’ve never experienced anything like this’

Driving around downtown Hammond, you’ll find a common theme - downed trees and power lines.
Driving around downtown Hammond, you’ll find a common theme - downed trees and power lines.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (KPLC) - The City of Hammond was hit hard by Hurricane Ida, as it was a category two storm when it blew through.

Driving around downtown Hammond, you’ll find a common theme - downed trees and power lines.

While driving around the hurricane-ravaged city and interviewing locals, our crew had no choice but to leave Hammond, because the cell signal throughout the city was down. However, KPLC did interview residents who returned home for the first time since the storm.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this.” Melanie Mahler said as she returned home for the first time following Hurricane Ida. “If I had cell service, I would not even have come over here. I would’ve called, and they would have assured me that everything was fine.”

Riding out the storm in her sister’s house, Leighanne Doody says the experience was very scary.

“Last night when we were going through, you know the eye of the hurricane, it was very scary,” Doody said. “The winds were very rough and lots of noises. We heard lots of what we think were tornadoes.”

David Quinn also had damage to his home.

“Yes, I had a pine tree go through my house - last night at about 12 or 1 o’clock,” Quinn said. “And we lost like 15 big trees in my yard, but the main one was the one that went through the house. It’s really messed it up.”

Quinn, a business owner, says it’s been stressful trying to balance both his work and personal life.

They all say living in Southeast Louisiana comes with a price - natural disasters. It’s a price they say they are willing to pay.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Latest News

Ahead of Hurricane Ida, dozens of Nicholls State University students were bussed to Louisiana...
Nicholls State evacuates dozens of students to LaTech
An alligator watches as J.T. Poston lines up his putt as on the first hole during the second...
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
While Hurricane Ida has passed and curfews have been lifted, conditions are still not ideal...
WATCH: Highway 90 remains closed while crews clean debris, clear flooding
The benefit BBQ plate lunch event will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30
Bossier City BBQ restaurant holding fundraiser for Doyline officer killed in the line of duty
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19