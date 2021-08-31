Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Hammond is completely out of gas, city officials say

City of Hammond
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The City of Hammond is completely out of gasoline, according to a statement released by city officials.

Authorities are advising residents to stay off of the road and to not form lines at gas stations where gas is not available at this time.

