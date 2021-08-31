Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hammond business owners ready to bounce back following Ida

Walking around the downtown area of Hammond, you’ll see the destructive nature of Ida, but for...
Walking around the downtown area of Hammond, you’ll see the destructive nature of Ida, but for small business owners, there was also a sense of hope for the future.
By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (KPLC) - As many people begin to assess the damage following Hurricane Ida, for small business owners, the destruction could be life-changing.

Walking around the downtown area of Hammond, you’ll see the destructive nature of Ida, but for small business owners, there was also a sense of hope for the future.

“We are an 83-year-old business. I’m a third-generation business owner.” Rickie Brocado, a downtown bar owner, who says they received minimal damage. “We have a routine that we do to get ready for this, and we’ve adhered to that throughout the years. And it works. Fortunately, other than losing the awning off the front of the building, everything else is okay.”

A routine Brocado says includes stocking up.

“We know that you’re not going to get deliveries for a couple of days, or few days after this,” Bocado said. “So, we can maintain - once we get power back on, that’s the main problem, is we’re ready to go.”

While Brocado says not having electricity is an issue, he has learned a few lessons that have been passed on from generation to generation.

“When they say you put it away for the rainy day, my grandfather, my great uncle and my father taught me, and I did. So, I’m still here. We’ll get through this little bump, and we’ll keep on going,” Brocado said.

Quinn’s Service owner David Quinn says they also received some damage.

“We got damages up on top and then behind my building right here, we got damages,” Quinn said.

As a service center, Quinn says being able to help people in his community following the storm is something he takes pride in.

“I made a lot of sacrifices to be able to do that, but I’m proud of it,” Quinn said.

Following the storms, Quinn says they are hoping for a sense of normalcy and the ability to get back on their feet.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Latest News

Ahead of Hurricane Ida, dozens of Nicholls State University students were bussed to Louisiana...
Nicholls State evacuates dozens of students to LaTech
An alligator watches as J.T. Poston lines up his putt as on the first hole during the second...
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
While Hurricane Ida has passed and curfews have been lifted, conditions are still not ideal...
WATCH: Highway 90 remains closed while crews clean debris, clear flooding
The benefit BBQ plate lunch event will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30
Bossier City BBQ restaurant holding fundraiser for Doyline officer killed in the line of duty
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19