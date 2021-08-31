Getting Answers
Grocery stores, restaurants opening in East Baton Rouge

Grocery stores in East Baton Rouge Parish have begun reopening following Hurricane Ida.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) is compiling a list of grocery stores open in East Baton Rouge Parish.

CLICK HERE to see all of the locations.

Some Raising Cane’s locations are also open in Baton Rouge. Below is a list:

  • Cane’s 1 located at 3313 Highland Rd
  • Cane’s 2 located at 202 W Lee Drive
  • Cane’s 3 located at 3422 Drusilla Ln
  • Cane’s 7 located at 5020 Government Street
  • Cane’s 8 located at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd #FC6 (Mall of Louisiana)
  • Cane’s 36 located at 10020 Perkins Rd
  • Cane’s 54 located at 5195 Plank Rd
  • Cane’s 60 located at 5545 Main Street (Zachary)
  • Cane’s 65 located at 8899 Florida Blvd

