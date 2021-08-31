Grocery stores, restaurants opening in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) is compiling a list of grocery stores open in East Baton Rouge Parish.

CLICK HERE to see all of the locations.

Some Raising Cane’s locations are also open in Baton Rouge. Below is a list:

Cane’s 1 located at 3313 Highland Rd

Cane’s 2 located at 202 W Lee Drive

Cane’s 3 located at 3422 Drusilla Ln

Cane’s 7 located at 5020 Government Street

Cane’s 8 located at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd #FC6 (Mall of Louisiana)

Cane’s 36 located at 10020 Perkins Rd

Cane’s 54 located at 5195 Plank Rd

Cane’s 60 located at 5545 Main Street (Zachary)

Cane’s 65 located at 8899 Florida Blvd

