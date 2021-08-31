Getting Answers
Former DeSoto Parish deputy’s charges dismissed; was accused of excessive force

By Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO PARISH, La (KSLA) - A former DeSoto Parish deputy will walk free after his case was dismissed — with some conditions.

Former Deputy Jason Allgrunn was accused of excessive force and initially charged with malfeasance in office. He was scheduled to stand trial this week on amended charges of simple assault.

However, according to court records, after the DeSoto D.A. agreed to dismiss the case, in exchange for Allgrunn surrendering his police certification and agreeing not to seek work in law enforcement in the future.

These two police videos – obtained exclusively by KSLA Investigates – lead to the indictment of former DeSoto Parish Deputy Jason Allgrunn back in 2019.

While the criminal case against Allgrunn is now closed, two civil rights lawsuits, arising out of the separate incidents and filed against the former deputy and the Sheriff’s office.

