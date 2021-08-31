Folks across the capitol region fill the streets trying to find ice and a hot meal to get by these next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another day without power and temperatures soaring.

“It’s been some hot nights and some very hot days. It’s very miserable and stressful,” says Kargan Thomas. For people like Thomas, finding something to keep her and her five children cool is essential. It’s why she is grateful the City of Baker is giving out ice. “I am grabbing ice for me and my neighbors. I have disabled neighbors and I have a lot kids. We can’t find ice anywhere and all of our food is going bad,” adds Thomas.

The Mayor’s Office says they are going to keep giving out ice as long as they can get their hands on it.

“I was very excited when they said ‘ice’ because you go to all of the corner stores and the bigger stores, and it’s no ice. So, when they said ‘ice,’ I mean I felt really good. I’m like I have to turn around and go get this ice,” says Brittany Green as she gets a couple of bags as well for her family and neighbors.

However, just down the road, a line of cars spill into the streets. Hungry families are ready to get their first hot meal in days. Fast food restaurants are keeping the lines moving, trying to feed as many people as they can.

“I am very grateful because a lot of places are still closed,” says Daryus Weston. Weston says that finding a meal lately has been a struggle. “I’m trying to get food just anything we can get to survive the next few days because we don’t know exactly what’s going on and how everything is going to play out. So, you just have to play it by hour right now,” adds Weston.

Police are asking folks to stay off the roads as much as possible because long lines like these are causing congestion. A curfew will still be in place for East Baton Rouge parish starting at dusk tonight until dawn.

