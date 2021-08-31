Getting Answers
Flights out of MSY continue to be canceled today

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Flights out of Louis Armstrong International will continue to be canceled today due to impacts from Hurricane Ida, according to a spokesperson.

In addition to flights canceled today, 197 cancellations have been reported for Wednesday due to impacts from #HuricaneIda.

MSY says to continue to check directly with your airlines for the latest flight information.

