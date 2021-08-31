Getting Answers
Do not travel back to Terrebonne Parish yet, parish officials say

Hurricane Ida caused lots of damage in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., which is located in Terrebonne...
Hurricane Ida caused lots of damage in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., which is located in Terrebonne Parish.(Tammy Brooks)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The time to return to Terrebonne Parish is not now, said parish officials on Tuesday.

Emergency leaders said that people who evacuated have already attempted returning to Houma and a dangerous situation has emerged as a result. There is no power and resources are scarce.

An officer in Houma was critically injured while responding to a call concerning looting. The officer is currently receiving care in a New Orleans hospital.

Parish officials also say there are no hospitals with the ability to operate in Terrebonne Parish at this time.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre has a message for looters