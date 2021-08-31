Getting Answers
Cities, parishes announce storm debris pickup starting

Hurricane Ida caused some damage in East Baton Rouge, knocking down trees and limbs. This was on Woodland Avenue in Baton Rouge.(Alvin Johnson)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people have started the cleanup process after Hurricane Ida and since all of that debris must go somewhere, cities and parishes have made plans to have it all picked up.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • City-parish debris pickup operations will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7 and may take up to 12 weeks
  • Zachary debris pickup will start Monday, Sept. 6.

