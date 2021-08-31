Cities, parishes announce storm debris pickup starting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people have started the cleanup process after Hurricane Ida and since all of that debris must go somewhere, cities and parishes have made plans to have it all picked up.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

City-parish debris pickup operations will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7 and may take up to 12 weeks

Zachary debris pickup will start Monday, Sept. 6.

