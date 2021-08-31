Bossier detectives still searching for man who went missing after house party 15 years ago

PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) - Someone knows something...

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are still searching for a man who went missing back on Sept. 1, 2006. Clinton Nelson was at a party at home near Highway 80 and Ward Lane in Princeton when he went missing.

Detectives say he walked out of the house around 8:30 p.m.; it’s not clear which way he went though. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and a new pair of white tennis shoes. He also wore distinctive round glasses with silver wire rims. Nelson is 6′ 1″ tall and at the time, weighed about 160 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials say he had moved down to Louisiana from somewhere up north to be closer to his father and to work in the oil field industry.

Nelson’s mother, Carolyn Teigen, is still looking for answers about what happened to her son.

“Someone has information that will help us bring closure to his family,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Please speak up, and give us a call.”

Deputies have searched numerous areas throughout the parish over the years, but Nelson has not been found.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call BPSO at 318-965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

