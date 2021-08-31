Getting Answers
Bossier City nonprofit working to collect donations to send to southeast Louisiana

EveryWarrior.org is a military support 501c3 non-profit organization.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The long road to recovery starts now for those hit hardest by Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana. Organizations across the country and throughout Louisiana are stepping up to lend a much needed helping hand.

One of those non-profits is EveryWarrior, which works to serve and support members of the military — fostering a family of service and compassion.

EveryWarrior is collecting the following items to send south in the near future:

  • Non-perishable foods
  • Batteries
  • Baby food and formula
  • Diaper and wipes
  • Personal hygiene products
  • Paper goods
  • Tarps
  • Pillows
  • Gloves
  • Gas cans
  • Bug spray
  • Pet food

Items should be dropped off at 4000 Viking Drive in Bossier City in the organization’s Air Force utility trailer, which is parked in the parking lot.

All monetary donations to EveryWarrior are also going towards relief supplies and efforts.

Tap or click here to make a donation.

