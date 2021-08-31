Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bonnaroo canceled due to waterlogged conditions

FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo...
FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.(Andrew Jorgensen | JORGPHOTO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (Gray News) – Event organizers canceled Bonnaroo Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogging in the main concert stage area.

According to the event website, the ground is “incredibly saturated” and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that vehicles are unable to drive or park safely.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” event organizers posted online.

According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.

“We will see you on the farm in June 2022,” the website says.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Baxter Street homicide suspect identified
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Terry Lee Yetman, DOB: 11/7/1980
Former Bossier City police officer pleads guilty to child porn, sexual abuse of an animal charges
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
AT&T reports significant progress made in restoration efforts in Louisiana

Latest News

A photograph provided by DEMCO shows powerlines down following Hurricane Ida.
DEMCO: Restoring power will be a ‘weeks long process’ following Hurricane Ida
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
New Orleans mayor declares nighttime curfew to prevent crime
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
Area H
Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for second straight day
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday on the U.S. exiting Afghanistan.
Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift