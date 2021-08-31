Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Baker to provide ice to residents without power

Water tower in Baker (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAKER La. (WAFB) - Baker will be providing ice to residents still without power after the effects left from Hurricane Ida.

Starting at 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31 bagged ice will be available at Baker High School located at 3200 Groom Road for Baker residents who remain without power.

The city of Baker will be distributing two bags of ice per vehicle in a drive-thru line at Baker High.

Please remain in your vehicle and follow the directions of on site staff.

Residents must provide state issued identification indicating a Baker address.

Please wear a mask.

