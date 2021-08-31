Getting Answers
AMBER Alert issued for two children

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSK, Texas (KWTX) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon near the 11200 block of Hwy 84 West in Rusk, which is about an hour south of Tyler.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue/black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

