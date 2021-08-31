All interstates in La. now open following Hurricane Ida

Getting Answers
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that all interstate systems in Louisiana are open and travel lanes are clear of debris following Hurricane Ida. Crews recently completed clearing debris from I-10 and I-55 in the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas. Please keep the travel lanes clear for the response efforts to areas affected by the storm.

”DOTD crews have worked around the clock to get all of Louisiana’s interstates reopened, and I’m extremely grateful to them for their tireless work,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “But we still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders, as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services. Check with your parish before returning because essentials like food, water and gas can be hard to come by and local, state and federal responders have already begun the recovery process. Let’s all work together to recover from this storm.”

Many other state roadways remain impacted by the storm and DOTD crews from around the state are working to clear them. Please check 511la.org before traveling, and check with parish officials before returning to impacted areas.

Safety is of the utmost importance for our crews and our motorists. DOTD appreciates your patience as crews work swiftly to clear the roadways.

