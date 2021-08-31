Above average temperatures to start September

(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday everyone! Ida continues to wither away as it continues its path overland bring rain and windy conditions to the Ohio river valley and southeast. Here in the ArkLaTex, a dry pattern continues with high temperatures above average as we head into September.

Today highs will climb into the low and mid 90s under mostly sunny skies and a nice NNW breezy. Factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel like the upper 90s to low 100 but stay below heat advisory criteria for many. This evening for the commute home expect temperatures around the same, mid to low 90s under sunny skies. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid 70s.

Wednesday: the first day of September pumpkins may come out on front doors, but mother nature is cranking up the heat. As you step out the door, temperatures will start in the 70s but by later in the day highs will work up to the mid and upper 90 degree mark for highs. During the afternoon, rain chances are slim, but there may be an isolated pop-up shower or two.

Not much changes for the end of the work week. Thursday and Friday, will be hot and sunny! Highs will continue to top out in the mid 90s both afternoons with a few clouds in the sky. Rain chances are about 10% and less for Friday.

Labor Day weekend: A great weekend for outdoor activities as there’s not going to be any rain to track. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 90s under mostly sunny skies each day with overnight lows in the 70s. Typically during this time we’re in the low 90s but we’ll keep it a few degrees above average. So no fall like weather or cold fronts just yet, but it wont be too long.

TROPICS: As Ida pushes out, the southeast is still to deal with the destruction Ida left. Elsewhere, Kate is now a Tropical Depression that still poses no threat to the United States. We’re watching a tropical wave off the African coast with a 90% of development in the next 2-5 days and will likely become Larry very shortly. We’ll update you when anything changes.

