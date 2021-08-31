Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 Hurricane Ida evacuees have a flat tire on I-49; Natchitoches deputies aid homebound travelers

“We were glad to help and hope they make it home safely”
Two Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of two women who had a tire blowout on...
Two Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of two women who had a tire blowout on Interstate 49 while the Hurricane Ida evacuees were driving home Aug. 31, 2021, from Arkansas to New Iberia. “We were glad to help and hope they make it home safely,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR DERRY, La. (KSLA) — Paper towels and gratitude capped two Hurricane Ida evacuees’ encounter with two Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies.

It happened about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Interstate 49 near the Natchitoches Parish village of Derry, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

The two women left New Iberia over the weekend to seek refuge in a Shreveport hotel. They eventually found shelter at a hotel in Arkansas.

Then they had a tire blowout while trying to return home Wednesday.

The deputies stopped to help them change the tire. And while doing so, they discovered the spare was very low on air and used a portable air compressor to reinflate it, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“One of the ladies responded what a day this has been, handed the deputies paper towels to wipe the sweat from their faces and gratefully thanked them for stopping to help,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

The two women then were back on the interstate for the remaining 143 miles of their journey to New Iberia.

“We were glad to help and hope they make it home safely.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Baxter Street homicide suspect identified
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Terry Lee Yetman, DOB: 11/7/1980
Former Bossier City police officer pleads guilty to child porn, sexual abuse of an animal charges
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
AT&T reports significant progress made in restoration efforts in Louisiana

Latest News

Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims
Winn-Dixie stores around Louisiana working to reopen
Winn-Dixie stores around Louisiana working to reopen
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Number of children under 18 admitted to the hospital for COVID in Arkansas, by month - 8/31/21
Arkansas sees increase in COVID-19 cases with start of school year