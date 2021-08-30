WBR to close 3 hurricane shelters

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Effective immediately, all previously opened shelters are now CLOSED. West Baton Rouge Parish has closed the three hurricane shelters of last resort.

The three shelters are, the Port Allen Community Center, Erwinville Community Center, and the Addis VFW Hall.

The addresses of the shelters are listed below:

Port Allen Community Center- 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, La. 70767

Erwinville Community Center- 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, La. 70767

Addis VFW Hall- 4453 Myhand St, Addis, La. 70710

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.