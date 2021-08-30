Getting Answers
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland

Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County has seen the worst of Hurricane Ida’s storm surge in coastal Mississippi. The county went under a mandatory curfew at 6 p.m. Sunday, but even before then conditions were not fit for travel.

Hugh Keeton has been canvasing the area in the WLOX Stormtracker, and gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

The stormtracker’s next stop was at the Bay St. Louis Municipal Parking Garage to shelter from Ida’s strong winds. Hugh stepped outside to give us an update on what he’s seeing in Hancock County Sunday evening.

