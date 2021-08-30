WATCH: Highway 90 remains flooded in parts of Biloxi
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While Hurricane Ida has passed and curfews have been lifted, conditions are still not ideal along the Gulf Coast.
Highway 90 in Harrison County is closed as most of the roadway is covered in sand, and spots are also flooded, making for dangerous driving conditions.
Please avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary, and do not attempt to drive over flooded roads.
