WATCH: Highway 90 remains flooded in parts of Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While Hurricane Ida has passed and curfews have been lifted, conditions are still not ideal along the Gulf Coast.

Highway 90 in Harrison County is closed as most of the roadway is covered in sand, and spots are also flooded, making for dangerous driving conditions.

Please avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary, and do not attempt to drive over flooded roads.

Highway 90 underwater between Biloxi lighthouse and Beau Rivage. Police rerouting traffic #ida@wlox pic.twitter.com/lEGhmlCG4C — Dave_Elliott_WLOX (@DaveWLOX) August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.