VIDEO: Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida

Southeast Louisiana, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is assessing damages in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Ida struck Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, devastating the area’s infrastructure.

Coast Guard said search-and-flights are ongoing, in addition to the damage assessments.

The Coast Guard said more than 28 aviation assets and 21 shallow-water response assets were brought in to respond to flooded and damaged areas.

The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Aircrews conducted overflights near Galliano, LA to assess damage and identify hazards. (U.S. Coast Guard)

