TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The total number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased by 3 people for the Tyler/Longview area.

Aug. 29 is the first day since July 5 showing a decrease from 735 to 732 patients, according to DSHS.

DSHS reports 251 adult COVID-19 ICU patients and one pediatric COVID-19 ICU patient.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.