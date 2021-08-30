Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texas COVID-19 bills allow school mask mandates, prevent ‘vaccine passport’ lawsuits

Texas Capitol
Texas Capitol(KCBD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) on Monday filed four new bills covering an assortment of issues relating to COVID-19, including barring Gov. Greg Abbott from banning mask mandates at public schools.

Senate Bill 92 would prevent “private clauses of action” from being brought against private businesses which require proof of vaccination (aka vaccine passports) for entry.

Senate Bill 93 would allow for private venues, as defined by Section 327.001 of the Business & Commerce Code, which are permitted or licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption to require proof of vaccination for entry.

Senate Bill 94 allows for school districts to enact mask mandates.

Senate Bill 95 would prohibit the governor from issuing executive orders that ban school districts from enacting and/or enforcing mask mandates.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott added to the special session agenda items that would address whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
A curfew is in place in Lafourche Parish.
Bossier Civic Center being prepared as shelter for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
Gov. Edwards to address state after Hurricane Ida barrels through coast
The Bossier Parish Police Jury delivered bottled water and paper products to the Cypress Black...
Bossier Parish Police Jury donates supplies to evacuees at Cypress Black Bayou Park
Hurricane Ida
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area reports decrease in COVID-19 patients
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
Caddo Parish deputies heading south to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts