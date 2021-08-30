Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

State police discouraging all travel to Hurricane Ida-affected areas

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is discouraging all travel to the areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

Roadways may be impassable due to downed trees and power lines, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman.

Senegal said drivers may use 511la.org or the 511 app for roadway conditions and road closures.

This morning, Troopers began assisting crews with the clearing of roadways in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The full...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Monday, August 30, 2021

Additionally, New Orleans Emergency Preparedness is telling evacuees not to return home yet because of the complete lack of services.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

While Hurricane Ida has passed and curfews have been lifted, conditions are still not ideal...
WATCH: Highway 90 remains flooded in parts of Biloxi
Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida,...
Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts
The American Red Cross Northeast Ohio has headed down to Louisiana to help people out after...
100+ evacuees housed at Hurricane Ida shelter in Shreveport
Photo Source: KALB
City of Alexandria releases standby crews, looks to offer aid
Gov. Tate Reeves and other emergency officials discuss Hurricane Ida.
Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss Hurricane Ida at 5 p.m. press conference