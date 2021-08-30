Sen. Bill Cassidy tours Hurricane Ida damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy toured Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana.

Cassidy toured the damage with help from the United States Coast Guard.

Toured #HurricaneIda damage with the @USCG. A lot of flooding & wind damage. Appreciative of all the folks who worked through the storm to keep us safe. #LouisianaStrong #Ida pic.twitter.com/P9p80UCMwT — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) August 30, 2021

In the video, Cassidy says, “a lot of flooding, a lot of wind damage.

“Appreciative of all the folks who worked through the storm to keep us safe,” continued Cassidy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.