Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sen. Bill Cassidy tours Hurricane Ida damage

Senator Cassidy tours Ida damage.
Senator Cassidy tours Ida damage.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy toured Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana.

Cassidy toured the damage with help from the United States Coast Guard.

In the video, Cassidy says, “a lot of flooding, a lot of wind damage.

“Appreciative of all the folks who worked through the storm to keep us safe,” continued Cassidy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
A curfew is in place in Lafourche Parish.
Bossier Civic Center being prepared as shelter for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early...
Hurricane Ida overtakes the Mighty Mississippi, forcing it to flow backwards
Flooding (left) across from Walmart distribution center in Robert, Louisiana, and storm damage...
Hurricane Ida evacuees take shelter in Texarkana
Tracking Ida Baton Rouge
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference day after Hurricane Ida