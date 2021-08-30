A second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed, state health officials say
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health says that a second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed.
According to a spokesperson, a man drowned after he attempted to take his vehicle through floodwaters near I-10 and West End Blvd.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.