A second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed, state health officials say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health says that a second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed.

According to a spokesperson, a man drowned after he attempted to take his vehicle through floodwaters near I-10 and West End Blvd.

